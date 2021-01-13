Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Xilinx by 0.3% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 11.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 34.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Xilinx by 13.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on XLNX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, 140166 restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.95.

Xilinx stock traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.18. The company had a trading volume of 89,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.41 and its 200-day moving average is $117.62. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

