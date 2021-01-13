Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lessened its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XLNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $5.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,084,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,584. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

