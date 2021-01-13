Xiotri (XIOT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10,840.00

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Xiotri has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. Xiotri has a total market cap of $531,771.80 and approximately $10,840.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xiotri token can currently be bought for approximately $120.36 or 0.00346526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00029645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00111895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00259630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00063841 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00062787 BTC.

Xiotri Token Profile

Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,418 tokens. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance

Xiotri Token Trading

Xiotri can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

