XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.33

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.33 and last traded at $60.33, with a volume of 227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XPEL shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 112.96 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $46.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.18 million. Analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,508,747.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $2,147,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,562 shares of company stock worth $9,548,296 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at $160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the third quarter worth $256,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

