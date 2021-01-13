XR Securities LLC Invests $330,000 in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Okta by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $3.70 on Wednesday, hitting $259.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,858. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $287.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.80.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total transaction of $223,200.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,357.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total transaction of $12,594,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,543,896.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,649 shares of company stock valued at $53,126,426. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.