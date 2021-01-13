XR Securities LLC Invests $814,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 7,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,668,000 after purchasing an additional 30,433 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 376,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $503.58. 17,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,783. The company has a market cap of $199.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $470.61 and a 200 day moving average of $441.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

