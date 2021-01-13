XR Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.65. 12,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,440. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

