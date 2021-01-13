XR Securities LLC Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

XR Securities LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,752 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in American Express by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 25,671 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 156,650.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.85.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $123.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,303. The company has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

