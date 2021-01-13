XR Securities LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Albemarle by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 496,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after acquiring an additional 55,670 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Albemarle by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist boosted their price target on Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.48.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALB traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.35. The stock had a trading volume of 23,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $187.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.75.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.