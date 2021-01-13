XR Securities LLC Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 573 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Paycom Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 11,600.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Paycom Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.42.

NYSE PAYC traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $419.60. 4,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,476. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total value of $2,980,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total transaction of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,210. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

