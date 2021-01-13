XTRABYTES Price Tops $0.0053 on Major Exchanges (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 39.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 89.4% higher against the dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $621.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00030163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00112012 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00258424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00063954 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.