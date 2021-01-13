Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 526,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,213 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $53,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,572,000 after buying an additional 958,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,309,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 13.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 189,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Xylem by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,474,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,075,000 after purchasing an additional 65,463 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Xylem by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,403,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Xylem stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,251. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average is $86.50.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,324 shares of company stock worth $4,545,898 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

