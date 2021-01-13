YETI (NYSE:YETI) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.96

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.96 and last traded at $74.24, with a volume of 6957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.48.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YETI. BidaskClub lowered shares of YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 100.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $745,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,985.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $328,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,938 shares of company stock worth $16,300,177 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in YETI by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

