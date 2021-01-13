yOUcash Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $16.26 million and approximately $42,904.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00041718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00046096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00385321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.90 or 0.04244819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash is a token. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io

yOUcash Token Trading

yOUcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

