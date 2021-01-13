YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Down 5.8%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 1,149,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,389,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Santander lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.8% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 80,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 83.9% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. 15.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

