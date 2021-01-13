Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:YUEIY)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Yue Yuen Industrial in a report issued on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of YUEIY stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $15.87.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.