Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) Short Interest Update

Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the December 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:YUMAQ opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $232,800.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.63. Yuma Energy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $3.64.

About Yuma Energy

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It has onshore properties located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

