Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) Short Interest Update

Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the December 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:YUMAQ opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $232,800.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.63. Yuma Energy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $3.64.
About Yuma Energy
