Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post sales of $7.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.80 billion and the lowest is $7.75 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $7.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $27.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.97 billion to $28.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.09 billion to $30.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARW. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $740,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $972,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,433 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 41,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARW traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.77. 469,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $106.48. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.13.

Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

