Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $191.74 Million

Brokerages expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to announce $191.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.79 million and the lowest is $189.95 million. Cross Country Healthcare posted sales of $215.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $812.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $810.76 million to $816.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $772.27 million, with estimates ranging from $743.98 million to $803.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

CCRN stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $351.21 million, a P/E ratio of -17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 90,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 54,913 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 24,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

