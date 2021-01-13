Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to post $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings. Rogers reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rogers.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $201.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

ROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,509,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Benjamin Mcneil Buckley sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $32,433.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,781 shares of company stock worth $3,932,807. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rogers during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth $57,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth $77,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth $226,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROG stock opened at $173.52 on Friday. Rogers has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $184.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.82 and a beta of 1.73.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers (ROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.