Zacks: Analysts Expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Brokerages expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to post $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. American Tower posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $7.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Tower.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.91. 2,465,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,963. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.05 and a 200-day moving average of $241.91. American Tower has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.