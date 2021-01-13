Zacks: Analysts Expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.29. The Williams Companies reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Williams Companies.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 203.93, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30. The Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.