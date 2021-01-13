Zacks: Analysts Expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.29. The Williams Companies reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Williams Companies.
The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:WMB opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 203.93, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30. The Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.
About The Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.
