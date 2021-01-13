Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. ChampionX reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The business had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.55 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 305.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,320. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $32.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.41.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

