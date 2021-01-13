Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.24. CNX Resources reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 62,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $599,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alan K. Shepard bought 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $25,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 82,650 shares of company stock valued at $775,704. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNX remained flat at $$13.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.