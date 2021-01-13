Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $930,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will announce sales of $930,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $850,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. electroCore reported sales of $680,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year sales of $3.50 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.85 million, with estimates ranging from $5.20 million to $6.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 792.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECOR. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on electroCore in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. electroCore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

Shares of ECOR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.69. 426,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,538. electroCore has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the third quarter worth $265,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 4.8% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in electroCore in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 5.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

