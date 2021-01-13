Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $438.61 Million

Analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to post $438.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $468.42 million and the lowest is $413.40 million. Express reported sales of $606.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Express.

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

EXPR opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $68.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Express by 76.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Express by 281.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 261,213 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Express (EXPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.