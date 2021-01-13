Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. QEP Resources reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QEP Resources.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QEP. ValuEngine lowered QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QEP Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 55I LLC bought a new position in QEP Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 30.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 9.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QEP opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. QEP Resources has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 4.88.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QEP Resources (QEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.