Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

NYSE AG opened at $12.66 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $40,404,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 8.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,716,411 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,269 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 444.2% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,537,674 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 340,640 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

