Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.09). Lithium Americas posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAC. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $9,789,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,692,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at $886,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,287,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,692,000. Institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.08. 4,696,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,269,166. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 1.59. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $19.95.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

