Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.79 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will announce sales of $56.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.68 million to $56.90 million. ZIX reported sales of $50.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year sales of $217.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.29 million to $217.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $242.30 million, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $243.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.76 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZIXI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ZIX by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ZIX by 9.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,281,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 114,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ZIX by 43.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ZIX by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ZIX by 39.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,290,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 363,116 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIX stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.41 million, a P/E ratio of -27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. ZIX has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $9.46.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

