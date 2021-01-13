Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) to Sell

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $1.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.12. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.57). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $1,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at $363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 315.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

