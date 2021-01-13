Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Sell

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $34.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.08.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Heistand purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

