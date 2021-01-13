Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) to Hold

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $276.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Within the United States, BD's Diagnostic Systems unit witnessed strong revenue growth due to COVID-19 testing. The company continues to see solid demand for its products that support the global COVID-19 response, especially the recent launch of its COVID-19 rapid point-of-care antigen test. The company saw revenue growth in the BD Life Science segment. Both domestic and international revenues increased year over year in the quarter under review. A plethora of recent regulatory approvals instill optimism. BD exited fiscal 2020 on a strong note, with earnings and revenues beating estimates. However, decline across the other two core segments during the quarter is concerning. Contraction in gross and adjusted operating margins raises concern. Over the past year, shares of BD have underperformed its industry.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.71.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.41. The stock had a trading volume of 25,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.33. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 97.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 126.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 31,987 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 46,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,651,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 491,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,444,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,671,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

