Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) to Hold

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DermTech Inc. markets and develops products which facilitate early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. DermTech Inc., formerly known as Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., is based in La Jolla, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DMTK. William Blair started coverage on DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Craig Hallum started coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of DermTech stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,051. DermTech has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $40.84. The firm has a market cap of $725.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $28,713.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,817.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $28,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 25,700.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of DermTech by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

