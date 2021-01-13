Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Hold

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on KELYA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $21.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $848.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth $2,024,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kelly Services by 88,993.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 401,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

