Zacks Investment Research Lowers Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $87.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Industrial is focused on improving its product line and providing value-added services to its wide customer base. The company’s focus on driving operational excellence, maintaining a reliable supply chain and cost-control measures are likely to be beneficial in the quarters ahead. Applied Industrial intends to strengthen its competence on the back of acquisitions. Its shareholder-friendly policies will also work in its favor. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, for fiscal 2021, the company refrained from providing projections due to the pandemic-related uncertainties. Sales in the fiscal second quarter are expected to decline 13-14% year over year. Moreover, high debt levels can be detrimental in the quarters ahead. In addition, foreign exchange headwinds might adversely impact its performance.”

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AIT. KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

AIT opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.52.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $747.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.11 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $350,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $116,907.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $521,591 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,308,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,820,000 after buying an additional 172,907 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 750,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,852,000 after acquiring an additional 89,277 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 711,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 613,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 21,257 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 32,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

See Also: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.