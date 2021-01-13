Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) to Hold

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

HVRRY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CSFB raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $104.16.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

