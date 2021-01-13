Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) to “Hold”

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BPMP. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of BPMP stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. The business had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,448,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after acquiring an additional 448,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,366,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,733,000 after purchasing an additional 71,848 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,397,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after buying an additional 142,325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 943,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after buying an additional 104,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 396,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 42,606 shares during the period. 38.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

