Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Buy

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of CS stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 590,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

