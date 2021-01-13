Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) to Buy

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eastern Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $16.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

