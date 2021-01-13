Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) to “Hold”

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ GECC opened at $3.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $78.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.08.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 98.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Great Elm Capital by 9.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Great Elm Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 338,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Great Elm Capital by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 14,467 shares during the period. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

