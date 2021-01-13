Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) to Buy

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

HDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HDFC Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

HDB opened at $74.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.88. HDFC Bank has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

