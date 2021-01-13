Zcoin (XZC) Hits Market Cap of $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,415.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,092.02 or 0.03083438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.19 or 0.00395844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $479.31 or 0.01353376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.93 or 0.00584297 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00471128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.41 or 0.00331506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00020886 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

