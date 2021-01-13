Zealium (NZL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Zealium has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Zealium token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $16,482.12 and $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000358 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006160 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zealium Token Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 16,389,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,389,475 tokens. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Token Trading

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

