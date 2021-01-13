Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) vs. Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Park City Group has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zendesk has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Park City Group and Zendesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group 7.95% 3.74% 3.00% Zendesk -19.24% -22.55% -6.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.3% of Park City Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Zendesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Park City Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Zendesk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Park City Group and Zendesk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group $20.04 million 5.12 $1.59 million N/A N/A Zendesk $816.42 million 21.82 -$169.65 million ($1.19) -128.29

Park City Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zendesk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Park City Group and Zendesk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Zendesk 0 3 13 0 2.81

Zendesk has a consensus target price of $120.94, suggesting a potential downside of 20.78%. Given Zendesk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zendesk is more favorable than Park City Group.

Summary

Park City Group beats Zendesk on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales customer relationship management (CRM) product solution to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for organizations to measure and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a CRM platform; Sunshine Conversations, a messaging platform solution; Zendesk Embeddables, which allow developers to embed support, chat, and guide experiences on the Web and mobile applications; and Zendesk application platform interfaces and Apps. Zendesk, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Tata Consultancy Services to provide enterprise grade CRM solutions for enterprises. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

