ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Down 24.1% This Week

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $643,451.95 and $1.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00017240 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00093882 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001582 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008972 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008323 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.