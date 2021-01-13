Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Zogenix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.13.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 354.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $311,100.00. Also, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Zogenix by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Zogenix by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

