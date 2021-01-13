ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA) Trading Down 10%

Shares of ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) (CVE:ZMA) fell 10% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. 144,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,339,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

ZoomAway Travel Inc. (ZMA.V) Company Profile (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc, an online travel company, provides business and leisure travelers with tools and information to research, plan, book, and experience travel and destination services. It offers travel and non-travel advertisers access to a potential source of incremental traffic and transactions through its various media and advertising offerings on its transaction-based websites.

