ZPER (ZPR) Trading Up 112.5% Over Last 7 Days

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. One ZPER coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $46.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded 112.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00051645 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001769 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002733 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002707 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013956 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

ZPER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.