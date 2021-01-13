Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Zumiez reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $440,833.17. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $788,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,630 shares of company stock worth $7,121,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 241,611 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,988 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 110,937 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 146,914 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 93,098 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUMZ opened at $43.58 on Friday. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.